Intel Corporation (INTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) will report earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Intel Corporation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.80. Intel Corporation also posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel Corporation will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intel Corporation.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Intel Corporation had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Intel Corporation’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hilliard Lyons initiated coverage on shares of Intel Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Intel Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Intel Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Intel Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.68.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 13,996 shares of Intel Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $496,438.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane M. Bryant sold 1,639 shares of Intel Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $56,791.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,880.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,110. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Watermark Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel Corporation by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Intel Corporation by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 4,040 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel Corporation by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Intel Corporation by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ INTC) traded up 0.03% on Monday, reaching $39.64. 5,639,643 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average of $35.78. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $39.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

About Intel Corporation

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

