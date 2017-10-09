Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDTI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,947,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.21% of Integrated Device Technology worth $76,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDTI. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 97.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 351,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 173,644 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 168.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 7.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Kenneth Kannappan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.32 per share, with a total value of $48,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $453,251.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mario Montana sold 20,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $497,736.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,632.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) opened at 26.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average of $24.86. Integrated Device Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $28.08. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.98.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $196.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.10 million. Integrated Device Technology had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.34%. Integrated Device Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Integrated Device Technology, Inc. will post $1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IDTI shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Integrated Device Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc lifted their target price on shares of Integrated Device Technology from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

Integrated Device Technology, Inc develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers’ applications. The Company operates through two segments: the Communications, and the Computing, Consumer and Industrial. It offers products in radio frequency (RF), timing, wireless power transfer, serial switching, interfaces and sensing solutions.

