Insys Therapeutics, Inc. (INSY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.65

Insys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 598,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insys Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Insys Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insys Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Insys Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99. The firm’s market capitalization is $629.55 million.
Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $42.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.90 million. Insys Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insys Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($0.29) EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Saeed Motahari acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $49,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,368. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John N. Kapoor Trust Dated Sept acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.93 per share, for a total transaction of $156,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,599.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 67.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSY. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans purchased a new stake in Insys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Insys Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 435,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 86,373 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Insys Therapeutics by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 140,840 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 79,220 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Insys Therapeutics by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 147,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 75,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insys Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $879,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insys Therapeutics Company Profile
Insys Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes supportive care products. The Company’s product Subsys, is a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain (BTCP) in opioid-tolerant patients and a single-use product that delivers fentanyl, an opioid analgesic, for transmucosal absorption underneath the tongue.
