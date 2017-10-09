Insys Therapeutics, Inc. (INSY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.65

Insys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 598,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insys Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Insys Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insys Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Insys Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Get Insys Therapeutics Inc. alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99. The firm’s market capitalization is $629.55 million.

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $42.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.90 million. Insys Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insys Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($0.29) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Saeed Motahari acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $49,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,368. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John N. Kapoor Trust Dated Sept acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.93 per share, for a total transaction of $156,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,599.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 67.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSY. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans purchased a new stake in Insys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Insys Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 435,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 86,373 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Insys Therapeutics by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 140,840 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 79,220 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Insys Therapeutics by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 147,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 75,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insys Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $879,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Insys Therapeutics, Inc. (INSY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.65” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/insys-therapeutics-inc-insy-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-8-65.html.

Insys Therapeutics Company Profile

Insys Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes supportive care products. The Company’s product Subsys, is a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain (BTCP) in opioid-tolerant patients and a single-use product that delivers fentanyl, an opioid analgesic, for transmucosal absorption underneath the tongue.

Receive News & Ratings for Insys Therapeutics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insys Therapeutics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.