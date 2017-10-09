Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Director Sells $114,940.00 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $114,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE VEEV) opened at 58.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.55. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $68.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 74.30 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Veeva Systems Inc. alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $166.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/insider-selling-veeva-systems-inc-veev-director-sells-114940-00-in-stock.html.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 10.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Veeva Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.82.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc (Veeva) is a provider of cloud-based software solutions for the global life sciences industry. The Company offers solutions for a range of requirements within life sciences companies, including multichannel customer relationship management, regulated content and information management, master data management and customer data.

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.