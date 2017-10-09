Insider Selling: Lennar Corporation (LEN) CFO Sells $282,400.00 in Stock

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) CFO Bruce E. Gross sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 376,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,238,908.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE LEN) opened at 55.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.22. Lennar Corporation has a one year low of $39.68 and a one year high of $56.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.10.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Lennar Corporation had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Lennar Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lennar Corporation will post $3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Lennar Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.61%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar Corporation by 8.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Lennar Corporation by 32.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in Lennar Corporation by 47.6% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its position in Lennar Corporation by 1.0% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Lennar Corporation by 7.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LEN shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Lennar Corporation in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Lennar Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Lennar Corporation from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Lennar Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lennar Corporation in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lennar Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.63.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation is a provider of real estate related financial services, commercial real estate, investment management and finance company. The Company is a homebuilder that operates in various states. Its segments include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto and Lennar Multifamily.

