Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPH) Director Sells $730,810.08 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 39,312 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $730,810.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) opened at 18.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $874.93 million, a PE ratio of 245.97 and a beta of 1.69. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post $0.27 EPS for the current year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 9th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $9,056,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,823.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 355,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 337,079 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,331,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,786,000 after buying an additional 270,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,128,000 after buying an additional 235,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 362,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after buying an additional 213,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMPH. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling generic and injectable, inhalation and intranasal products. The Company has two segments: finished pharmaceutical products and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) products.

