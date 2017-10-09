Insider Buying: Seven Generations Energy Ltd (VII) Insider Purchases C$6,147,897.00 in Stock

Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) insider Canada Pension Plan Investment purchased 303,900 shares of Seven Generations Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$20.23 per share, with a total value of C$6,147,897.00.

Canada Pension Plan Investment also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Canada Pension Plan Investment purchased 744,690 shares of Seven Generations Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$20.08 per share, with a total value of C$14,953,375.20.

On Friday, September 1st, Canada Pension Plan Investment purchased 1,460 shares of Seven Generations Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$19.22 per share, with a total value of C$28,061.20.

Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE VII) opened at 20.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $22.02. Seven Generations Energy Ltd has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion and a PE ratio of 23.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays PLC cut their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Eight Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.04.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. is a Canada-based natural gas developer. The Company focuses on exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties in western Canada. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development and value optimization of tight and shale hydrocarbon resource plays.

