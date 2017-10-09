Insider Buying: Palace Capital PLC (PCA) Insider Purchases 8,824 Shares of Stock

Palace Capital PLC (LON:PCA) insider Ronald Neil Sinclair bought 8,824 shares of Palace Capital PLC stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 340 ($4.51) per share, with a total value of £30,001.60 ($39,795.20).

Shares of Palace Capital PLC (LON PCA) remained flat at GBX 350.00 during midday trading on Monday. 109,334 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is GBX 88.03 million. Palace Capital PLC has a one year low of GBX 255.00 and a one year high of GBX 395.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 373.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 367.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a GBX 9.50 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.

About Palace Capital PLC

Palace Capital plc is a property investment company. The Company invests in commercial real estate in the United Kingdom. The Company’s property portfolio includes investment properties located throughout England, predominantly regional investments outside London and consists of a diverse portfolio of commercial buildings.

