Insider Buying: BNK Petroleum Inc. (BKX) Insider Purchases C$83,520.00 in Stock

BNK Petroleum Inc. (TSE:BKX) insider Global Opportunitie Harrington acquired 261,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$83,520.00.

Global Opportunitie Harrington also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Global Opportunitie Harrington bought 293,000 shares of BNK Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,830.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Global Opportunitie Harrington bought 26,000 shares of BNK Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,060.00.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Global Opportunitie Harrington bought 1,500 shares of BNK Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$480.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Global Opportunitie Harrington bought 716,500 shares of BNK Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$214,950.00.

On Friday, September 29th, Global Opportunitie Harrington purchased 26,500 shares of BNK Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,950.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Global Opportunitie Harrington purchased 652,500 shares of BNK Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,750.00.

On Thursday, September 21st, Global Opportunitie Harrington purchased 5,500 shares of BNK Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,595.00.

On Friday, September 22nd, Global Opportunitie Harrington bought 1,000 shares of BNK Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$290.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Global Opportunitie Harrington bought 500 shares of BNK Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$120.00.

On Thursday, September 14th, Global Opportunitie Harrington bought 193,500 shares of BNK Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,310.00.

BNK Petroleum Inc. (TSE BKX) opened at 0.315 on Monday. BNK Petroleum Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.35. The stock’s market capitalization is $73.30 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23.

About BNK Petroleum

BNK Petroleum Inc is an international energy company. The Company is focused on finding and exploiting unconventional oil and gas resource plays. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada, Poland and Other. The countries included in Other segment are Spain, Germany, France and the Netherlands.

