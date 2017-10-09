Insider Buying: Alliance Trust PLC (ATST) Insider Buys £232.64 in Stock

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) insider Karl Sternberg acquired 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 727 ($9.64) per share, for a total transaction of £232.64 ($308.58).

Karl Sternberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 4th, Karl Sternberg acquired 15 shares of Alliance Trust PLC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.68) per share, for a total transaction of £109.50 ($145.24).

On Monday, July 31st, Karl Sternberg acquired 2,000 shares of Alliance Trust PLC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 716 ($9.50) per share, for a total transaction of £14,320 ($18,994.56).

Shares of Alliance Trust PLC (ATST) opened at 743.00 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 2.62 billion. Alliance Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 559.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 744.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of GBX 3.29 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%.

About Alliance Trust PLC

Alliance Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s objective is to be a core investment for investors seeking increasing value over the long term. The Company has no fixed asset allocation benchmark and it invests in a range of asset classes throughout the world to achieve its objective.

