Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $3.63 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 70.9% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,027,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,776 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,726,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,926,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,408 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11,280.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 862,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 854,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 42.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,091,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,086,000 after acquiring an additional 618,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International Inc alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $3.63 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc (PM)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/ingalls-snyder-llc-has-3-63-million-holdings-in-philip-morris-international-inc-pm.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Vetr downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.88 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.92.

In other news, insider Drago Azinovic sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc (PM) opened at 111.27 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc has a 12 month low of $86.78 and a 12 month high of $123.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.71. The company has a market capitalization of $172.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.09). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 66.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc will post $4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.90%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.