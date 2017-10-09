Independent Bank Group, Inc (IBTX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “

IBTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Sandler O’Neill raised Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.40.

Shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) opened at 60.90 on Friday. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $43.48 and a one year high of $66.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.31 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post $3.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $185,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,263. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,909,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after buying an additional 93,513 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,781,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company. Through the Company’s subsidiary, Independent Bank (the Bank), the Company provides a range of commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 41 banking offices in the Dallas/North Texas area, the Austin/Central Texas area, and the Houston metropolitan area.

