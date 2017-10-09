Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Group LLC

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Group LLC from $14.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Get Immunomedics Inc. alerts:

Shares of Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) traded up 4.97% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,615 shares. Immunomedics has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.36 billion.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Immunomedics will post ($0.53) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Group LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/immunomedics-inc-immu-price-target-increased-to-16-00-by-analysts-at-jefferies-group-llc.html.

In other news, insider David M. Goldenberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cynthia L. Goldenberg sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $369,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,200 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the second quarter valued at about $10,570,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 11.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 2.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 37.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,818,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the second quarter valued at about $2,388,000. Institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders and other serious diseases. Its geographic segments include United States and Europe. Its technologies allow it to create humanized antibodies that can be used either alone in unlabeled or naked form, or conjugated with radioactive isotopes, chemotherapeutics, cytokines or toxins.

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.