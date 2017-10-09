Imaging Canada Liquidating Corp (IMRS) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.42

News coverage about Imaging Canada Liquidating Corp (NASDAQ:IMRS) has trended positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Imaging Canada Liquidating Corp earned a news impact score of 0.42 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.7150057310049 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Imaging Canada Liquidating Corp (NASDAQ:IMRS) opened at 0.649 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67. Imaging Canada Liquidating Corp has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $1.33.

About Imaging Canada Liquidating Corp

Imaging Canada Liquidating Corp, formerly IMRIS Inc (IMRIS), is a Canada-based company, which designs, manufactures and markets the VISIUS Surgical Theatre, a multifunctional surgical environment that provides intraoperative vision to clinicians to assist in decision-making and precision in treatment.

