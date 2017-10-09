IHT Wealth Management LLC Holds Position in iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index (FXI)

IHT Wealth Management LLC maintained its position in iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index (NYSE:FXI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index by 196.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000.

iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index (FXI) traded down 0.41% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.63. 2,402,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $46.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.06.

About iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

