IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $532,000 Stake in Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (CTRP)

IHT Wealth Management LLC held its stake in Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,202 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ctrip.com International were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ctrip.com International during the second quarter worth $121,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ctrip.com International by 13.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Ctrip.com International by 40.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Ctrip.com International by 6.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Ctrip.com International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ctrip.com International Ltd. alerts:

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ CTRP) traded down 1.27% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.00. 1,511,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $60.65.

Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $946.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.55 million. Ctrip.com International had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ctrip.com International, Ltd. will post $0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/iht-wealth-management-llc-has-532000-stake-in-ctrip-com-international-ltd-ctrp.html.

CTRP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Ctrip.com International in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.71 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ctrip.com International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ctrip.com International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ctrip.com International in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Ctrip.com International in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ctrip.com International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.73.

Ctrip.com International Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (Ctrip) is a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management in China. The Company aggregates hotel and transportation information to enable business and leisure travelers to make bookings. It helps leisure travelers book tour packages and guided tours, and helps corporate clients manage their travel requirements.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ctrip.com International Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ctrip.com International Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.