IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $418,000 Position in iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. (ITB)

IHT Wealth Management LLC maintained its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. (NYSE:ITB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock at the close of the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. by 555.9% during the second quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 577,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after acquiring an additional 489,387 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 500,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. by 81.3% during the second quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 340,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after acquiring an additional 152,722 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. by 122.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 329,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 181,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. by 50,128.6% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 301,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after acquiring an additional 301,273 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. alerts:

iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. (NYSE ITB) traded up 0.05% during trading on Monday, reaching $37.41. 474,839 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $37.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.0324 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from iShares Dow Jones US Home Const.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/iht-wealth-management-llc-has-418000-position-in-ishares-dow-jones-us-home-const-itb.html.

iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. (NYSE:ITB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.