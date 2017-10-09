IDEX Corporation (IEX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have $139.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “With a flexible yet disciplined focus on cost and productivity, IDEX expects to successfully tap newer markets to boost its revenue. The company intends to optimize its cost structure, increase competitiveness and reallocate resources to improve profitability. IDEX is currently striving to expand its businesses in the emerging markets by focusing on organic growth. Strategic acquisitions further expand its geographic reach, fill technology gaps and strengthen foothold in the existing markets while expanding its product lines. With diligent execution of operational plans, IDEX outperformed the industry year to date. Management also raised its earlier guidance for 2017 on robust demand patterns and healthy growth dynamics. However, huge recurring R&D expenses increase operating costs and reduce price control over products, which often result in the loss of market share, poor sales and lower operating margins.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IEX. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of IDEX Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a hold rating on shares of IDEX Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of IDEX Corporation in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of IDEX Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $109.00) on shares of IDEX Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE IEX) opened at 123.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.19. IDEX Corporation has a one year low of $82.05 and a one year high of $125.42.

IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.43 million. IDEX Corporation had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX Corporation will post $4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. IDEX Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

In related news, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $692,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,109.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.79, for a total value of $467,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,529.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,909,200. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in IDEX Corporation by 468.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 368,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after buying an additional 303,440 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in IDEX Corporation by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 11,352 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in IDEX Corporation by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in IDEX Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,766,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IDEX Corporation by 7,037.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,425,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,808,000 after buying an additional 6,335,032 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation Company Profile

IDEX Corporation (IDEX) operates an applied solutions business that sells pumps, flow meters and other fluidics systems, and components and engineered products. The Company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST) and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP).

