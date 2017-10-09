Horizon Investment Services LLC Trims Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV)

Horizon Investment Services LLC trimmed its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE TRV) traded down 0.10% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.94. 29,108 shares of the stock traded hands. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.45 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.81.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.15). The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post $7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 11th that allows the company to repurchase shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 28.77%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.71.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Franklin Spence III sold 4,800 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.73, for a total transaction of $617,904.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 16,566 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $2,153,745.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,204,298.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,323 shares of company stock worth $16,436,703. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Business and International Insurance; Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. Through its subsidiaries, it provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. The Business and International Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance and insurance related services to its clients, in the United States and in Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Brazil and throughout other parts of the world.

