Horizon Bancorp (IN) (HBNC) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.39% of Horizon Bancorp (IN) worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 6.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 21.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 856,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,457,000 after buying an additional 21,429 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 53.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 20.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,606,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James D. Neff sold 11,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $286,862.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,934.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James D. Neff sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,254 shares of company stock valued at $713,536. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) opened at 28.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average is $26.27. The firm has a market cap of $630.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.99. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $29.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Horizon Bancorp (IN)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $32.00 target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Horizon Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of banking services in Northern and Central Indiana and Southwestern and Central Michigan through its bank subsidiary, Horizon Bank, N.A. (the Bank) and other affiliated entities and Horizon Risk Management, Inc The Company operates through commercial banking segment.

