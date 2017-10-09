Himax Technologies (HIMX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX):

10/4/2017 – Himax Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Himax Technologies, Inc. designs, develops and markets semiconductors that are critical components of flat panel displays. The Company’s principal products are display drivers for large-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in desktop monitors, notebook computers and televisions, and display drivers for small- and medium-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in mobile handsets and consumer electronics products such as digital cameras, mobile gaming devices and car navigation displays. In addition, the Company is expanding its product offering to include LCD TV chipset solutions and LCOS microdisplays. “

10/3/2017 – Himax Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $13.02 price target on the stock.

10/2/2017 – Himax Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.04 price target on the stock.

9/28/2017 – Himax Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $8.50.

9/26/2017 – Himax Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/26/2017 – Himax Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Instinet. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.00.

9/25/2017 – Himax Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.54 price target on the stock.

9/19/2017 – Himax Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $11.54 price target on the stock.

9/14/2017 – Himax Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

9/12/2017 – Himax Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.54 price target on the stock.

9/7/2017 – Himax Technologies had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2017 – Himax Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $12.20 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.

9/5/2017 – Himax Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2017 – Himax Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/25/2017 – Himax Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ HIMX) traded down 1.09% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.91. 3,443,489 shares of the company traded hands. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $11.97.

Himax Technologies, Inc is a fabless semiconductor solution provider. The Company is engaged in display driver integrated circuits (IC) and timing controllers used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation and other consumer electronics devices. The Company operates through two segments: Driver IC and Non-driver products.

