HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,654 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIF. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 325,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,973,000 after purchasing an additional 34,902 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 0.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,463,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,810,000 after acquiring an additional 17,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/hightower-advisors-llc-sells-2654-shares-of-tiffany-co-tif.html.

Tiffany & Co. (TIF) opened at 94.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.00 and a 200-day moving average of $91.99. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $97.29.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post $3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 54.35%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TIF. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Group LLC set a $110.00 target price on Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, Director Francesco Trapani bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.34 per share, with a total value of $3,126,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Qatar Investment Authority sold 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $414,304,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 267,064 shares of company stock worth $23,789,094. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co is a holding company that operates through its subsidiary companies. The Company’s principal subsidiary, Tiffany and Company (Tiffany), is a jeweler and specialty retailer. The Company’s segments include Americas, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe and Other. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs and manufactures products and operates TIFFANY & CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.