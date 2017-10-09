HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,639 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Eduardo F. Conrado sold 6,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $623,731.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,333.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bruce W. Brda sold 25,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.11, for a total value of $2,254,393.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,402.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) opened at 89.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.31. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.24 and a 52 week high of $93.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.08.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post $5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.60%.

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price objective on Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.08.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. The Company operates through two segments: Products and Services. The Company’s Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories and software. The Products segment has two product lines: Devices and Systems.

