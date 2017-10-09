HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STI. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lifted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 17,388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STI. Nomura upped their target price on SunTrust Banks from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded SunTrust Banks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS AG restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.55.

In other news, insider Susan S. Johnson sold 808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total value of $46,330.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,550.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE STI) opened at 60.77 on Monday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $44.25 and a one year high of $61.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.31.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post $4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunTrust Banks announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.32 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a provider of financial services. The Company’s principal subsidiary is SunTrust Bank (the Bank). The Company’s business segments include Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, Mortgage Banking and Corporate Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment consisted of three primary businesses: Consumer Banking, Consumer Lending and Private Wealth Management.

