Highlander Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp (WYN)

Highlander Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Wyndham Worldwide Corp (NYSE:WYN) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Worldwide Corp were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp by 15.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp by 125.0% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp by 26.3% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WYN shares. Buckingham Research started coverage on Wyndham Worldwide Corp in a report on Monday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Wyndham Worldwide Corp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Worldwide Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Wyndham Worldwide Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $31,524.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp (WYN) traded up 0.35% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.42. The company had a trading volume of 253,102 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.36. Wyndham Worldwide Corp has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $107.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.91.

Wyndham Worldwide Corp (NYSE:WYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Wyndham Worldwide Corp had a return on equity of 91.17% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Worldwide Corp will post $6.16 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation is a hospitality company. The Company offers a range of hospitality services and products through its global portfolio of brands. The Company operates through three segments: Wyndham Hotel Group, Wyndham Destination Network and Wyndham Vacation Ownership. The Company’s brands include Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Howard Johnson, Wingate by Wyndham, Microtel Inns & Suites by Wyndham, TRYP by Wyndham, Dolce Hotels and Resorts, RCI, Landal GreenParks, Novasol, Hoseasons, cottages.com, James Villa Holidays, Wyndham Vacation Rentals, Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Shell Vacations Club and WorldMark by Wyndham.

