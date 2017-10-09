Highlander Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,464 Whirlpool Corporation (WHR)

Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool Corporation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,314,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,605,000 after purchasing an additional 23,724 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool Corporation by 3,484.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Whirlpool Corporation by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,611,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,757,000 after purchasing an additional 60,274 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool Corporation by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,737,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,493,000 after purchasing an additional 17,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of Whirlpool Corporation by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,180,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,892,000 after purchasing an additional 241,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE WHR) traded down 0.84% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.80. 345,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.46 and its 200 day moving average is $180.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.76. Whirlpool Corporation has a 1-year low of $145.91 and a 1-year high of $202.99.

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Whirlpool Corporation had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Whirlpool Corporation will post $14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Whirlpool Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

Whirlpool Corporation declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $2.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director William D. Perez acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $176.93 per share, with a total value of $176,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,796.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whirlpool Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Whirlpool Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. MKM Partners set a $177.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Whirlpool Corporation in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Whirlpool Corporation Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of home appliances. The Company’s segments include North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Latin America, and Asia. In North America, the Company markets and distributes home appliances and small domestic appliances under a range of brand names.

