Highlander Capital Management LLC Has $441,000 Stake in Two Harbors Investments Corp (TWO)

Highlander Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 426,084 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investments Corp were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 63,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investments Corp alerts:

TWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investments Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Two Harbors Investments Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.95.

In related news, CEO Thomas Siering acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Two Harbors Investment Corp. acquired 14,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $282,145.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 118,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,821 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/highlander-capital-management-llc-has-441000-stake-in-two-harbors-investments-corp-two.html.

Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE TWO) traded up 0.30% during trading on Monday, hitting $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 715,316 shares. Two Harbors Investments Corp has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.58. Two Harbors Investments Corp’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, November 2nd. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Thursday, September 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 1st.

Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Two Harbors Investments Corp had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 72.15%. The company had revenue of $117.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investments Corp will post $1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.37%. Two Harbors Investments Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Two Harbors Investments Corp Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights (MSR), commercial real estate and other financial assets (collectively known as target assets). Its investment objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted total return to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investments Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investments Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.