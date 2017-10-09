Hertz Global Holdings’ (HTZ) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reissued their hold rating on shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HTZ. Barclays PLC downgraded Hertz Global Holdings from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.34 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hertz Global Holdings from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Hertz Global Holdings from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. MKM Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Hertz Global Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co started coverage on Hertz Global Holdings in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.43.

Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ) opened at 25.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.15. Hertz Global Holdings has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The company’s market cap is $2.12 billion.

Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE:HTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Hertz Global Holdings had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hertz Global Holdings will post ($1.51) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robin Kramer sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $75,871.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crow Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hertz Global Holdings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hertz Global Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hertz Global Holdings by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 13,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hertz Global Holdings by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 9,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Hertz Global Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000.

About Hertz Global Holdings

Herc Holdings Inc, formerly Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, is a holding company. The Company is engaged principally in the business of renting and leasing of cars through its Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty and Firefly brands, and equipment through its Hertz Equipment Rental brand. It operates through four segments: U.S.

