Herbalife LTD. (HLF) Holdings Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Herbalife LTD. (NYSE:HLF) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,691 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Herbalife LTD. worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife LTD. in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife LTD. in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Herbalife LTD. by 11.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife LTD. in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife LTD. in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLF. BidaskClub lowered shares of Herbalife LTD. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Herbalife LTD. in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife LTD. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Herbalife LTD. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Herbalife LTD. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Shares of Herbalife LTD. (HLF) opened at 75.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.39 and a 200-day moving average of $67.28. Herbalife LTD. has a 52-week low of $47.62 and a 52-week high of $75.75.

Herbalife LTD. (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.41. Herbalife LTD. had a return on equity of 216.82% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Herbalife LTD.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Herbalife LTD. will post $4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife LTD. Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. is a global nutrition company. The Company develops and sells weight management, healthy meals and snacks, sports and fitness, energy and targeted nutritional products, as well as personal care products. Its operating segments are based on geographical operations in six regions: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and China.

