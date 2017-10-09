Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) Trading 10.3% Higher

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) traded up 10.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.51 and last traded at $7.31. 4,778,842 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 249% from the average session volume of 1,369,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $7.30 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Cowen and Company set a $9.00 target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27. The company’s market cap is $1.08 billion.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $150.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post ($0.14) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 21,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 100,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 155,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 32,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy services company. The Company provides services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. The Company operates in three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics and Production Facilities.

