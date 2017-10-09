Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,175,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,298 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.26% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $25,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 49.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HSII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Heidrick & Struggles International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/heidrick-struggles-international-inc-hsii-shares-bought-by-renaissance-technologies-llc.html.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) opened at 21.75 on Monday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average is $21.47. The company’s market cap is $408.55 million.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $152.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Heidrick & Struggles International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post ($0.30) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc is an advisory firm providing executive search, leadership consulting and culture shaping services to businesses and business leaders around the world. Its segments include Executive Search, Leadership Consulting and Culture Shaping. It operates its executive search services in three geographic regions: the Americas (which includes the countries in North and South America); Europe (which includes the continents of Europe and Africa), and Asia Pacific (which includes Asia and the region generally known as the Middle East).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.