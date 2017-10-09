HealthSouth Corporation (HLS) Holdings Raised by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its stake in HealthSouth Corporation (NYSE:HLS) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in HealthSouth Corporation were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthSouth Corporation by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,204,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,419,000 after purchasing an additional 318,619 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthSouth Corporation by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,302,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,253,000 after purchasing an additional 525,767 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of HealthSouth Corporation by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,458,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,597,000 after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthSouth Corporation by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,147,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,524,000 after purchasing an additional 105,681 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthSouth Corporation by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,102,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,339,000 after purchasing an additional 163,116 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthSouth Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of HealthSouth Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stephens started coverage on shares of HealthSouth Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthSouth Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of HealthSouth Corporation in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Shares of HealthSouth Corporation (NYSE HLS) opened at 46.50 on Monday. HealthSouth Corporation has a 52-week low of $36.97 and a 52-week high of $49.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.95 and a 200 day moving average of $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.58.

HealthSouth Corporation (NYSE:HLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $981.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.46 million. HealthSouth Corporation had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HealthSouth Corporation will post $2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from HealthSouth Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. HealthSouth Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 22,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $972,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,174,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HealthSouth Corporation (HealthSouth) is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. The Company manages its operations through segments, including inpatient rehabilitation, and home health and hospice.

