Head-To-Head Survey: First Data Corporation (FDC) and Its Competitors

First Data Corporation (NYSE: FDC) is one of 31 public companies in the “Transaction & Payment Services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare First Data Corporation to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for First Data Corporation and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Data Corporation 0 9 20 0 2.69 First Data Corporation Competitors 115 698 1033 12 2.51

First Data Corporation presently has a consensus price target of $19.04, indicating a potential upside of 5.36%. As a group, “Transaction & Payment Services” companies have a potential upside of 8.44%. Given First Data Corporation’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Data Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares First Data Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Data Corporation 4.66% 26.25% 3.05% First Data Corporation Competitors 10.78% 15.97% 5.23%

Risk and Volatility

First Data Corporation has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Data Corporation’s rivals have a beta of 1.30, suggesting that their average stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Data Corporation and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio First Data Corporation $7.91 billion $2.79 billion 30.63 First Data Corporation Competitors $1.64 billion $481.00 million 29.00

First Data Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. First Data Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.1% of First Data Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of shares of all “Transaction & Payment Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of First Data Corporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Transaction & Payment Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Data Corporation rivals beat First Data Corporation on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

First Data Corporation Company Profile

First Data Corporation is a provider of commerce-enabling technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions and card issuers. The Company’s segments are Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), Network & Security Solutions (NSS), and Corporate. The GBS segment provides businesses of all sizes and types with a range of solutions at the point of sale, including merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, point-of-sale, and other business solutions. The GFS segment provides financial institutions, which include bank and non-bank issuers, such as retailers with card portfolios, with a range of solutions that enable them to offer financial products and solutions to their customers. The NSS segment provides a range of network solutions and security, risk and fraud management solutions to business and financial institution clients in its GBS and GFS segments, and to financial institutions, businesses, governments, processors and other clients.

