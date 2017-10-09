Head-To-Head Review: Sina Corporation (SINA) vs. Izea (IZEA)

Sina Corporation (NASDAQ: SINA) and Izea (NASDAQ:IZEA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Sina Corporation has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Izea has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sina Corporation and Izea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sina Corporation 18.64% 6.58% 4.55% Izea -20.72% -85.35% -38.50%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sina Corporation and Izea’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sina Corporation $1.23 billion 6.67 $265.15 million $3.00 38.42 Izea $28.11 million 1.20 -$6.11 million ($1.36) -4.35

Sina Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Izea. Izea is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sina Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.9% of Sina Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of Izea shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Sina Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of Izea shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sina Corporation and Izea, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sina Corporation 0 1 7 0 2.88 Izea 0 1 0 0 2.00

Sina Corporation presently has a consensus target price of $104.08, indicating a potential downside of 9.70%. Given Sina Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sina Corporation is more favorable than Izea.

Summary

Sina Corporation beats Izea on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sina Corporation

Sina Corporation is an online media company serving China and the global Chinese communities. The Company’s digital media network of SINA.com (portal), SINA mobile (mobile portal and mobile applications) and Weibo (social media) enables Internet users to access professional media and user generated content (UGCs) in multi-media formats from personal computers and mobile devices, and share their interests with friends and acquaintances. The Company’s segments include Portal advertising, Weibo Corporation (Weibo) and Others. SINA.com is an online media property, which provides professional digital contents to users and offers online brand advertising and marketing solutions to customers. Weibo is a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. It offers eReading, a shop for book reviews, as well as complimentary and fee-based online book reading. It offers SINA Blog, a Website in China for bloggers to publish and read original writings.

About Izea

IZEA, Inc. (IZEA) operates online marketplaces that facilitate transactions between brands and influential content creators. These creators produce and distribute text, videos and photos on behalf of brands through Websites, blogs and social media channels. Its technology enables transactions to be completed at scale through the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics and payment processing. Brands and Publishers engage IZEA in order to gain access to its technology and network of creators. These companies use its technology for various purposes, such as the engagement of online influencers for sponsored social campaigns, or the creation of standalone content for distribution through their owned channels. The Company provides services to customers in multiple industry segments, including consumer products, retail/eTail, technology and travel. Its platforms include IZEA.com and The IZEA Exchange (IZEAx), and Ebyline.

