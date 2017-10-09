Head-To-Head Review: Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp (SBY) and Its Competitors

Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp (NYSE: SBY) is one of 44 public companies in the “Residential REITs” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp 0 3 0 0 2.00 Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp Competitors 170 1110 1159 30 2.42

Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp currently has a consensus target price of $20.25, suggesting a potential downside of 5.77%. As a group, “Residential REITs” companies have a potential upside of 8.00%. Given Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp -5.71% -1.42% -0.61% Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp Competitors 18.59% 5.04% 1.96%

Risk and Volatility

Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp’s competitors have a beta of 0.57, indicating that their average stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp pays out -325.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Residential REITs” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 119.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.6% of Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of shares of all “Residential REITs” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Residential REITs” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp N/A N/A -134.31 Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp Competitors $702.65 million $394.70 million 0.68

Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp. Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp competitors beat Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp

Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the acquisition, renovation, leasing and management of single-family properties in select markets in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had owned 9,044 single-family properties in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas. Its investments in real estate consist of single-family properties located in various select markets, including Atlanta, Phoenix, Tampa, Charlotte, Orlando, Dallas, Jacksonville, Northern California, Las Vegas, Columbus, Tucson and Southeast Florida. The Charlotte market includes properties in South Carolina due to its proximity to Charlotte, North Carolina. The Northern California market consists of Contra Costa, Napa and Solano counties. The Southeast Florida market consists of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. It conducts business and owns all of its properties through Silver Bay Operating Partnership L.P.

