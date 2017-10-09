Head to Head Review: Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) & Its Rivals

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE: SFE) is one of 55 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment Management & Fund Operators” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Safeguard Scientifics to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Safeguard Scientifics has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safeguard Scientifics’ competitors have a beta of 1.23, indicating that their average stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Safeguard Scientifics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safeguard Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A Safeguard Scientifics Competitors 275 1624 1748 57 2.43

As a group, “Investment Management & Fund Operators” companies have a potential upside of 4.06%. Given Safeguard Scientifics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Safeguard Scientifics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.6% of Safeguard Scientifics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of shares of all “Investment Management & Fund Operators” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Safeguard Scientifics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of shares of all “Investment Management & Fund Operators” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Safeguard Scientifics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Safeguard Scientifics N/A -$17.72 million -2.82 Safeguard Scientifics Competitors $2.88 billion $924.32 million 7.21

Safeguard Scientifics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Safeguard Scientifics. Safeguard Scientifics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Safeguard Scientifics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safeguard Scientifics N/A -61.90% -42.77% Safeguard Scientifics Competitors -45.48% 7.48% 4.98%

Summary

Safeguard Scientifics competitors beat Safeguard Scientifics on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is engaged in providing capital to technology companies within the fields of healthcare, financial services and digital media. The Company holds interest in companies, which it refers to as partner companies. As of December 31, 2016, the Company held interests in 29 non-consolidated partner companies. The Company offers operational and management support to each of its partner companies. In addition to management and operational support, the Company offers ongoing planning and development assessment. It provides mentoring, advice and guidance to develop partner company management. The Company serves on the boards of directors of its partner companies, working with them to develop and implement strategic and operating plans. It measures and monitors achievement of these plans through regular review of operational and financial performance measurements.

