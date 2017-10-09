Head to Head Review: Dolby Laboratories (DLB) & DHX Media (DHXM)

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) and DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dolby Laboratories and DHX Media’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dolby Laboratories $1.07 billion 5.51 $340.22 million $1.96 29.30 DHX Media $235.62 million 2.19 $53.05 million $0.07 55.00

Dolby Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than DHX Media. Dolby Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DHX Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Dolby Laboratories pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. DHX Media pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Dolby Laboratories pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DHX Media pays out 85.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. DHX Media has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. DHX Media is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dolby Laboratories and DHX Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolby Laboratories 19.02% 10.25% 8.78% DHX Media 4.46% 5.05% 1.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.9% of Dolby Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.8% of Dolby Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dolby Laboratories and DHX Media, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dolby Laboratories 0 1 3 0 2.75 DHX Media 0 3 4 0 2.57

Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus target price of $58.83, indicating a potential upside of 2.46%. DHX Media has a consensus target price of $9.13, indicating a potential upside of 137.01%. Given DHX Media’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DHX Media is more favorable than Dolby Laboratories.

Volatility and Risk

Dolby Laboratories has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DHX Media has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dolby Laboratories beats DHX Media on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast and entertainment industries. Its products for cinema include Digital Cinema Servers and Cinema Audio Products, and broadcast and other include Dolby Conference Phone and Other Products. It offers services to support theatrical and television production for cinema exhibition, broadcast and home entertainment, including equipment training and maintenance, mixing room alignment and equalization, as well as audio, color and light image calibration. Its technologies include Advanced Audio Coding and High Efficiency Advanced Audio Coding, Dolby AC-4, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Vision, Dolby Voice and High Efficiency Video Coding. It distributes its products in over 80 countries. Its technologies are incorporated in offerings in various end markets, such as the broadcast, Personal Computer, mobile, consumer electronics and other markets.

About DHX Media

DHX Media Ltd is a Canada-based creator, producer, distributor, licensor and broadcaster of kids and family television and film productions. The Company develops, produces and distributes films and television programs for the domestic and international market, broadcasts films and television programs for the domestic markets, as well, the Company manages copyrights, licensing and brands for third parties. It operates through three segments being: Content Business, Copyright Promotions Licensing Group Ltd. (CPLG) and 8504601 Canada Inc. (DHX Television). The Content Business segment includes production, distribution and merchandising operations. The CPLG segment manages copyrights, licensing and brands for third parties. It has five business lines: production (including production service); library and distribution (including digital distribution) of its third party acquired titles; television broadcasting; merchandising and licensing, and new media and interactive.

