Head-To-Head Review: CYREN (CYRN) versus Its Competitors

CYREN (NASDAQ: CYRN) is one of 65 public companies in the “Application Software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare CYREN to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get CYREN Ltd. alerts:

26.1% of CYREN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of shares of all “Application Software” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of shares of all “Application Software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CYREN and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio CYREN $31.73 million -$3.67 million -9.00 CYREN Competitors $761.46 million $137.65 million -12.15

CYREN’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CYREN. CYREN is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CYREN and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CYREN 0 0 0 0 N/A CYREN Competitors 175 1501 2850 96 2.62

As a group, “Application Software” companies have a potential upside of 5.50%. Given CYREN’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CYREN has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares CYREN and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CYREN -25.73% -27.40% -17.06% CYREN Competitors -60.96% -89.72% -15.95%

Risk & Volatility

CYREN has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CYREN’s peers have a beta of 1.60, indicating that their average share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CYREN peers beat CYREN on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About CYREN

CYREN Ltd. (CYREN) is engaged in developing and marketing information security solutions for protecting Web, e-mail and mobile transactions. The Company is a Security-as-a-Service provider of integrated cloud-based security technology solutions that mitigate cyber threats, malware attacks, information leaks, legal liability and productivity loss through the application of cyber intelligence. It delivers security services to a range of customers and original equipment manufacturer, and service provider distribution partners, including network and security vendors offering content security gateways, unified threat management solutions and antivirus solutions, and to service providers, such as Software-as-a-Service vendors, Web hosting providers and Internet service providers. Its technologies include CYREN GlobalView Cloud and Recurrent Pattern Detection. Its offerings include CYREN WebSecurity (CWS), CYREN EmailSecurity, Cyber Intelligence Suite and Embedded Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for CYREN Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CYREN Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.