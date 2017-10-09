Head to Head Contrast: Imprivata (IMPR) & The Competition

Imprivata (NYSE: IMPR) is one of 97 publicly-traded companies in the “Enterprise Software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Imprivata to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Imprivata Inc alerts:

This table compares Imprivata and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imprivata -17.22% -58.85% -22.17% Imprivata Competitors -25.08% -204.29% -7.67%

Risk and Volatility

Imprivata has a beta of -1.21, suggesting that its share price is 221% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Imprivata’s peers have a beta of 1.13, suggesting that their average share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.3% of Imprivata shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of shares of all “Enterprise Software” companies are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of Imprivata shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of shares of all “Enterprise Software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Imprivata and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Imprivata N/A N/A -20.71 Imprivata Competitors $1.27 billion $348.15 million 36.48

Imprivata’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Imprivata. Imprivata is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Imprivata and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imprivata 0 0 0 0 N/A Imprivata Competitors 342 2028 3871 107 2.59

As a group, “Enterprise Software” companies have a potential upside of 3.22%. Given Imprivata’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Imprivata has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Imprivata peers beat Imprivata on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Imprivata Company Profile

Imprivata, Inc. (Imprivata) is a United States-based healthcare information technology security company. The Company enables healthcare organizations to access, communicate and transact patient information securely. The Company offers Imprivata OneSign, Imprivata Cortext, Imprivata Confirm ID and Imprivata PatientSecure. Imprivata OneSign provides single sign-on, authentication management and virtual desktop roaming, enabling No Click Access to clinical applications and patient information, anytime, anywhere and from any device. Imprivata Cortext enables clinicians to collaborate across care teams and organizations. Imprivata Confirm ID is an identity and two-factor authentication platform for remote access, electronic prescriptions for controlled substances (EPCS), medical device access and other clinical authentication workflows. Imprivata PatientSecure is a patient identification solution that uses palm vein recognition biometrics to identify patients at any point of entry to care.

Receive News & Ratings for Imprivata Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imprivata Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.