Head-To-Head Contrast: Energizer Holdings (EPC) versus Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)

Energizer Holdings (NYSE: EPC) and Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Energizer Holdings and Nu Skin Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energizer Holdings 8.80% 12.71% 5.12% Nu Skin Enterprises 7.53% 24.14% 11.26%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Energizer Holdings and Nu Skin Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energizer Holdings $2.34 billion 1.75 $455.30 million $3.55 20.24 Nu Skin Enterprises $2.18 billion 1.52 $326.95 million $2.95 21.27

Energizer Holdings has higher revenue and earnings than Nu Skin Enterprises. Energizer Holdings is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nu Skin Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Energizer Holdings and Nu Skin Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energizer Holdings 0 3 3 0 2.50 Nu Skin Enterprises 2 2 2 0 2.00

Energizer Holdings currently has a consensus target price of $86.83, suggesting a potential upside of 20.87%. Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus target price of $60.67, suggesting a potential downside of 3.30%. Given Energizer Holdings’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Energizer Holdings is more favorable than Nu Skin Enterprises.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.3% of Energizer Holdings shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Energizer Holdings shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Energizer Holdings has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nu Skin Enterprises has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Nu Skin Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Energizer Holdings does not pay a dividend. Nu Skin Enterprises pays out 48.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Energizer Holdings has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Summary

Energizer Holdings beats Nu Skin Enterprises on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Energizer Holdings Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other. Its Wet shave products are sold under the Schick, Wilkinson Sword, Edge, Skintimate, Shave Guard and Personna brand names. Its Sun and Skin Care products are sold under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Wet Ones and Playtex brand names and offers Wet Ones, portable hand wipes category, and Playtex household gloves, the branded household glove in the United States. Its Feminine Care segment markets its products under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree and o.b. brands and markets pads and liners. Its All Other segment includes infant care, pet care and miscellaneous other products.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. is a direct selling company that develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements, and a range of other products and services. The Company offers anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under its Nu Skin and Pharmanex brands. The Nu Skin brand offers a range of products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care system, ageLOC Spa systems and ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care system. The Pharmanex product line includes ageLOC Youth nutritional supplement, ageLOC TR90 weight management and body shaping system, and LifePak nutritional supplements. The Company has operations in various geographic regions, including Greater China, North Asia, Americas, South Asia/Pacific, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). It is focused on offering ageLOC Youth nutritional supplement and ageLOC Me personalized skin care system. The Company also offers household products and technology services.

