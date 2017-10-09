Head to Head Contrast: Arista Networks (ANET) & Emulex (ELX)

Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) and Emulex (NYSE:ELX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.3% of Arista Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of Arista Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Arista Networks and Emulex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arista Networks 0 13 18 0 2.58 Emulex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arista Networks presently has a consensus target price of $167.22, suggesting a potential downside of 13.32%. Given Arista Networks’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Arista Networks is more favorable than Emulex.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arista Networks and Emulex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arista Networks $1.36 billion 10.29 $350.69 million $3.85 50.11 Emulex N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Arista Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Emulex.

Profitability

This table compares Arista Networks and Emulex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arista Networks 21.74% 22.64% 14.49% Emulex -61.34% -54.64% -34.34%

Summary

Arista Networks beats Emulex on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc. is a supplier of cloud networking solutions that use software innovations to address the needs of Internet companies, cloud service providers and data centers for enterprise support. It develops, markets and sells cloud networking solutions, which consist of its Gigabit Ethernet switches and related software. The Company’s cloud networking solutions consist of its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and its Ethernet switching and routing platforms. The programmability of EOS has allowed it to create a set of software applications that address the requirements of cloud networking, including workflow automation, network visibility and analytics, and has also allowed it to integrate with a range of third-party applications for virtualization, management, automation, orchestration and network services. EOS supports cloud and virtualization solutions, including VMware NSX, Microsoft System Center and other cloud management frameworks.

Emulex Company Profile

Emulex Corporation (Emulex) is a provider of network connectivity, monitoring and management products. It provides solutions for networks that support enterprise, cloud, government and telecommunications sectors. The Company’s portfolio of input/output (I/O) connectivity offerings, including the line of Ethernet and Fiber Channel-based connectivity products, has been designed into server and storage solutions. Its monitoring and management solutions include its network visibility and recording products. The Company’s network connectivity, monitoring and management solutions are offered through two business segments: Connectivity Segment and the Visibility Segment. The Connectivity Segment comprises the Company’s Emulex products, and network connectivity products (NCP) and storage connectivity and other products (SCOP). Its Visibility Segment comprises its Network Visibility Products (NVP).

