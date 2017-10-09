Head-To-Head Comparison: Omeros Corporation (OMER) vs. Its Peers

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) is one of 294 public companies in the “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Omeros Corporation to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Omeros Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros Corporation -117.61% N/A -62.51% Omeros Corporation Competitors -5,444.61% -448.58% -41.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Omeros Corporation and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros Corporation $53.60 million -$48.15 million -14.83 Omeros Corporation Competitors $473.33 million $171.77 million -6.98

Omeros Corporation’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Omeros Corporation. Omeros Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Omeros Corporation and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros Corporation 0 1 5 1 3.00 Omeros Corporation Competitors 729 3173 11807 265 2.73

Omeros Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $33.38, indicating a potential upside of 54.16%. As a group, “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies have a potential upside of 28.38%. Given Omeros Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Omeros Corporation is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.9% of Omeros Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Omeros Corporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Omeros Corporation has a beta of 3.57, suggesting that its stock price is 257% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omeros Corporation’s rivals have a beta of 6.57, suggesting that their average stock price is 557% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Omeros Corporation rivals beat Omeros Corporation on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Omeros Corporation

Omeros Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market, as well as orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies and disorders of the central nervous system. Its marketed drug product, Omidria (phenylephrine and ketorolac injection), is used during cataract surgery or intraocular lens (IOL) replacement. Omidria is derived from its PharmacoSurgery platform, which is designed for patients undergoing ophthalmological, arthroscopic, urological and other surgical procedures. Its PharmacoSurgery platform is based on low-dose combinations of the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved therapeutic agents delivered directly to the surgical site throughout the duration of the procedure to inhibit preemptively inflammation and other problems caused by surgical trauma, and to provide clinical assistances both during and after surgery.

