Head-To-Head Comparison: NTT DOCOMO (DCM) and BlackBerry Limited (BBRY)

NTT DOCOMO (NYSE: DCM) and BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get NTT DOCOMO Inc alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NTT DOCOMO and BlackBerry Limited, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NTT DOCOMO 0 3 1 0 2.25 BlackBerry Limited 3 10 4 0 2.06

BlackBerry Limited has a consensus target price of $9.49, indicating a potential downside of 14.32%. Given BlackBerry Limited’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BlackBerry Limited is more favorable than NTT DOCOMO.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NTT DOCOMO and BlackBerry Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NTT DOCOMO $42.61 billion 1.98 $12.91 billion $1.58 14.41 BlackBerry Limited $1.05 billion 5.59 $238.00 million $0.84 13.18

NTT DOCOMO has higher revenue and earnings than BlackBerry Limited. BlackBerry Limited is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NTT DOCOMO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NTT DOCOMO and BlackBerry Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NTT DOCOMO 13.90% 11.44% 8.65% BlackBerry Limited 49.62% 2.70% 1.78%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of NTT DOCOMO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of BlackBerry Limited shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of BlackBerry Limited shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

NTT DOCOMO pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. BlackBerry Limited does not pay a dividend. NTT DOCOMO pays out 22.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

NTT DOCOMO has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackBerry Limited has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

BlackBerry Limited beats NTT DOCOMO on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

NTT DOCOMO Company Profile

NTT DOCOMO, INC. (DOCOMO) is a mobile telecommunications carrier. The Company operates through three segments: telecommunications business, smart life business and other businesses. The telecommunications business segment includes mobile phone services (long-term evolution (LTE) (Xi) services and freedom of mobile multimedia access (FOMA) services), optical-fiber broadband service, satellite mobile communications services, international services and equipment sales related to these services. The smart life business segment includes video and music distribution, electronic books and other services offered through its dmarket portal, as well as finance/payment services, shopping services and various other services to support the Company’s customers’ daily lives. Its other businesses segment primarily includes Mobile Device Protection Service, as well as the development, sale and maintenance of information technology (IT) systems.

BlackBerry Limited Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited (BlackBerry) provides mobile communications solutions. The Company is engaged in the sale of smartphones and enterprise software and services. The Company’s products and services include Enterprise Solutions and Services, Devices, BlackBerry Technology Solutions and Messaging. It is engaged in providing enterprise mobility management (EMM) and mobile security, and offers a portfolio of enterprise software solutions and services that can be deployed across a range of ecosystems and devices, including BlackBerry Enterprise Service (BES) 12 and Good Platforms, BES12 Cloud, enterprise file-sync-and-share (EFSS), SecuSUITE for Enterprise, Enhanced subscriber identity module (SIM)-Based Licensing (ESBL), WorkLife by BlackBerry solution and Professional Cybersecurity Services. The BlackBerry Technology Solutions business unit consists of five units: QNX, Certicom, Paratek, the BlackBerry IoT Platform and Intellectual Property and Patent Licensing (IPPL).

Receive News & Ratings for NTT DOCOMO Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT DOCOMO Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.