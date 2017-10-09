Head to Head Analysis: Sun Communities (SUI) and The Competition

Sun Communities (NYSE: SUI) is one of 44 public companies in the “Residential REITs” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Sun Communities to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.3% of Sun Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of shares of all “Residential REITs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Sun Communities shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Residential REITs” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Sun Communities has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sun Communities’ peers have a beta of 0.57, suggesting that their average share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Sun Communities and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Communities 0 2 4 0 2.67 Sun Communities Competitors 170 1110 1159 30 2.42

Sun Communities presently has a consensus price target of $91.33, indicating a potential upside of 3.98%. As a group, “Residential REITs” companies have a potential upside of 8.17%. Given Sun Communities’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sun Communities has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Sun Communities pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Sun Communities pays out 382.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Residential REITs” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 119.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Sun Communities lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Communities and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Communities 6.82% 2.59% 1.07% Sun Communities Competitors 18.59% 5.04% 1.96%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sun Communities and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Communities $936.86 million $443.91 million 125.49 Sun Communities Competitors $702.65 million $394.70 million 0.68

Sun Communities has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Sun Communities is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sun Communities peers beat Sun Communities on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating, developing, and expanding manufactured housing (MH) and recreational vehicle (RV). As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated or had an interest in a portfolio of properties located throughout the United States and Ontario, Canada, including 226 MH communities, 87 RV communities, and 28 properties containing both MH and RV sites. The Company operates through two segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, or has an interest in a portfolio, and develops MH communities and RV communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding MH and RV communities.

