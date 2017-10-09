Head to Head Analysis: ExlService Holdings (EXLS) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)

ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ: EXLS) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get ExlService Holdings Inc. alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. ExlService Holdings does not pay a dividend. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers pays out 144.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ExlService Holdings and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ExlService Holdings 1 4 6 0 2.45 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 2 5 4 0 2.18

ExlService Holdings presently has a consensus target price of $59.45, indicating a potential upside of 0.33%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus target price of $31.90, indicating a potential upside of 7.59%. Given Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is more favorable than ExlService Holdings.

Risk & Volatility

ExlService Holdings has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ExlService Holdings and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ExlService Holdings 9.53% 14.34% 11.04% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 8.96% 14.72% 6.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of ExlService Holdings shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of ExlService Holdings shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ExlService Holdings and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ExlService Holdings $720.56 million 2.77 $101.10 million $1.97 30.08 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers $566.33 million 5.61 $203.46 million $0.47 63.09

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has higher revenue, but lower earnings than ExlService Holdings. ExlService Holdings is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ExlService Holdings beats Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

ExlService Holdings Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc. is an operations management and analytics company. The Company segments include Insurance; Healthcare; Travel, Transportation and Logistics; Finance and Accounting (F&A); Analytics, and All Other. The Insurance operating segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity and retirement services companies. The Healthcare operating segment serves healthcare payers and providers. The Travel, Transportation and Logistics operating segment primarily serves clients in the travel, transport and logistics industries. The F&A operating segment provides finance and accounting business process management (BPM) services across an array of F&A processes. The Analytics services focus on driving business outcomes for its customers by generating data-driven insights across all parts of its customers’ businesses. The All Other segment includes banking and financial services, utilities and consulting operating segments.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc is a Canada-based holding company. The Company is an industrial auctioneer and used equipment distributor, selling used equipment and other assets. Its segments include Core Auction, which is a network of auction locations that conduct live, unreserved auctions with both on-site and online bidding, and Other, which includes its EquipmentOne and Mascus International Holding B.V. (Mascus) online services. EquipmentOne is an online marketplace that equipment sellers can navigate independently. EquipmentOne facilitates the completion of sales through a settlement process managed by EquipmentOne that protects both the seller and the buyer. Mascus is an online equipment listing service for used heavy machinery and trucks. It offers subscriptions to equipment dealers, brokers, exporters and equipment manufacturers to list equipment available for sale at a listed price. The Company, through Mascus, provides online advertising services, business tools and solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.