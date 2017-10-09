Head-To-Head Analysis: CenturyLink (CTL) and Its Peers

CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “Integrated Telecommunications Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare CenturyLink to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CenturyLink and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio CenturyLink $16.97 billion $6.06 billion 28.99 CenturyLink Competitors $13.52 billion $4.52 billion 4.90

CenturyLink has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. CenturyLink is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

CenturyLink has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CenturyLink’s competitors have a beta of 0.95, indicating that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CenturyLink and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CenturyLink 2.20% 8.43% 2.36% CenturyLink Competitors 0.59% -0.73% 1.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CenturyLink and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CenturyLink 3 6 4 0 2.08 CenturyLink Competitors 531 1520 1824 65 2.36

CenturyLink presently has a consensus target price of $25.09, suggesting a potential upside of 25.45%. As a group, “Integrated Telecommunications Services” companies have a potential upside of 44.04%. Given CenturyLink’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CenturyLink has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

CenturyLink pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. CenturyLink pays out 313.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Integrated Telecommunications Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.9% and pay out 1,357.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. CenturyLink is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.0% of CenturyLink shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of shares of all “Integrated Telecommunications Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of CenturyLink shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of shares of all “Integrated Telecommunications Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CenturyLink beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink, Inc. is an integrated communications company. The Company is engaged in providing an array of communications services to its residential and business customers. Its segments include business, which provides strategic, legacy and data integration products and services to small, medium and enterprise business, wholesale and governmental customers, including other communication providers, and consumer, which provides strategic and legacy products and services to residential customers. Its communications services include local and long-distance voice, broadband, Multi-Protocol Label Switching (MPLS), private line (including special access), Ethernet, colocation, hosting (including cloud hosting and managed hosting), data integration, video, network, public access, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), information technology and other ancillary services. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 5.9 million broadband subscribers and 325,000 Prism TV subscribers.

