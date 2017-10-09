HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Holdings Lowered by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,234 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank Limited were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,385,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited by 807.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 115,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,006,000 after buying an additional 102,379 shares in the last quarter. GLG Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,131,000. Glovista Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,173,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HDB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HDFC Bank Limited from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of HDFC Bank Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) traded down 0.74% during trading on Monday, hitting $92.71. 123,712 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $475.15 billion, a PE ratio of 200.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.35 and a 200-day moving average of $88.46. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $100.26.

HDFC Bank Limited Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited (the Bank) is a holding company. The Bank offers a range of banking services covering commercial and investment banking on the wholesale side and transactional/branch banking on the retail side. It also offers financial services. The Bank’s segments include Treasury, Retail banking, Wholesale banking and Other banking business.

