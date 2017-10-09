Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (GFED) Shares Bought by ZPR Investment Management

ZPR Investment Management increased its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. ZPR Investment Management owned about 0.36% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ GFED) traded up 0.52% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.46. The company had a trading volume of 233 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.76. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $23.71.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. will post $1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 29.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Castle Creek Capital Partners bought 24,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.88 per share, for a total transaction of $517,448.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc is the savings and loan holding company for Guaranty Federal Savings Bank (the Bank). The Company operates through banking operation segment. The banking segment is engaged in the business of originating mortgage loans secured by one- to four-family residences, multi-family, construction, commercial and consumer loans.

