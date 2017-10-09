GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Position in Cognex Corporation (CGNX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Cognex Corporation in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cognex Corporation by 69.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cognex Corporation in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Cognex Corporation by 46.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in Cognex Corporation in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex Corporation alerts:

Shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ CGNX) opened at 116.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 1.42. Cognex Corporation has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $117.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.00.

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $172.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. Cognex Corporation had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cognex Corporation will post $2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/gsa-capital-partners-llp-acquires-new-position-in-cognex-corporation-cgnx.html.

In other Cognex Corporation news, Director Patrick Alias sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total value of $556,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $556,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.37, for a total transaction of $2,584,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,242,726. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Cognex Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research raised Cognex Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cognex Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

About Cognex Corporation

Cognex Corporation (Cognex) is a provider of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks, primarily in manufacturing processes, where vision is required. The Company operates through the machine vision technology segment. The Company’s machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.