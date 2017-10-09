Green Square Capital LLC Maintains Holdings in Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) (COO)

Green Square Capital LLC held its stake in Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:COO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COO. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 848 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,082 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 59,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,962,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,149 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,421,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper Companies Inc. (The) alerts:

In other Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 3,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.94, for a total value of $974,126.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Randal Golden sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.65, for a total transaction of $394,956.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,892 shares of company stock valued at $3,678,270. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective (up from $267.00) on shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $250.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.67.

Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE COO) traded down 1.37% during trading on Monday, hitting $238.02. 87,387 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.99 and a 200 day moving average of $229.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.54. Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.73 and a one year high of $256.39.

Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.06. Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cooper Companies, Inc. will post $9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Green Square Capital LLC Maintains Holdings in Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) (COO)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/green-square-capital-llc-maintains-holdings-in-cooper-companies-inc-the-coo.html.

About Cooper Companies, Inc. (The)

The Cooper Companies, Inc is a global medical device company. The Company operates through two business units: CooperVision, Inc and CooperSurgical, Inc CooperVision offers soft contact lenses for the vision correction market. CooperVision develops, manufactures and markets a range of single-use, two-week and monthly contact lenses.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.